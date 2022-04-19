Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Petrol Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices remained steady for the 13th consecutive day across the country on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. The prices of both the key auto fuels were last revised on April 6, 2022, when they were raised by 80 paise a litre each.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 105.41 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 96.67. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 120.51, while diesel is retailing at Rs 104.77, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

So far this month, both petrol and diesel have been hiked by Rs 3.60 per litre in the national capital. In March, they were raised by Rs 6.40 per litre after witnessing nine hikes in a span of ten days when daily revisions in auto fuel prices resumed following a gap of a record 137 days on March 22.

Auto fuel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

OMCs generally revise rates of petrol and diesel on a daily basis based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, crude oil prices rose on Tuesday as investors fretted over tight global supply after Libya was forced to halt some exports and as factories in Shanghai prepared to reopen post a COVID-19 shutdown, easing some demand worries, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures rose 61 cents (0.5 per cent) to $113.77 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 33 cents (0.3 per cent) to $108.54 a barrel, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Tuesday, April 19, 2022: