Petrol and diesel prices on April 18: Check fuel rates in your city today

Petrol Diesel Price Today: Prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged for the 12th successive day across the country on Monday, April 18, 2022. The prices of both the key auto fuels were last revised on April 6, 2022, when they were raised by 80 paise a litre each.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 105.41 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 96.67. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 120.51, while diesel is retailing at Rs 104.77, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

So far in April, both petrol and diesel have been hiked by Rs 3.60 per litre in the national capital. Last month, they were raised by Rs 6.40 per litre after witnessing nine hikes in a span of ten days when daily revisions in auto fuel prices resumed following a gap of a record 137 days on March 22.

Petrol and diesel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

Generally, the OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, oil prices climbed to nearly three-week highs on Monday as fears over tight global supply grew, with the deepening crisis in Ukraine raising the prospect of heavier sanctions by the West on top exporter Russia, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent futures were up $1.09 (1.0 per cent) at $112.79 a barrel, after hitting its highest since March 30 of $113.80 earlier in the session. US West Texas Intermediate futures rose $1.00 (0.9 per cent) to $107.95 a barrel, having gained to as high as $108.55, the highest since March 30, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Monday, April 18, 2022: