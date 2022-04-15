Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Petrol Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices remained steady for the ninth consecutive day across the country on Friday, April 15, 2022.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 105.41 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 96.67. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 120.51, while diesel is retailing at Rs 104.77, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

So far this month, both petrol and diesel have been hiked by Rs 3.60 per litre in the national capital. In March, they were raised by Rs 6.40 per litre after witnessing nine hikes in a span of ten days when daily revisions in auto fuel prices resumed following a gap of a record 137 days on March 22.

Auto fuel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

OMCs generally revise rates of petrol and diesel on a daily basis based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, US crude added $2.70 to $106.95 a barrel on Thursday, closing nearly 11 per cent higher for the week. Brent crude, the international standard, gained $2.92 to $111.70 a barrel, news agency AP reported. Markets were closed Friday.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Friday, April 15, 2022: