Petrol and diesel prices on April 14: Check fuel rates in your city today

Petrol Diesel Price Today: Prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged for the eighth successive day across the country on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 105.41 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 96.67. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 120.51, while diesel is retailing at Rs 104.77, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

So far in April, both petrol and diesel have been hiked by Rs 3.60 per litre in the national capital. Last month, they were raised by Rs 6.40 per litre after witnessing nine hikes in a span of ten days when daily revisions in auto fuel prices resumed following a gap of a record 137 days on March 22.

Petrol and diesel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

Generally, the OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, crude oil prices fell on Thursday, after rising sharply in the first half of the week, as traders weighed a larger-than-expected build in US oil stocks against tightening global supply, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent futures were down 45 cents (0.4 per cent) at $108.33 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate futures were off 69 cents (0.7 per cent) at $103.56 a barrel, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Thursday, April 14, 2022: