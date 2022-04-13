Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Petrol Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices remained steady for the seventh consecutive day across the country on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 105.41 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 96.67. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 120.51, while diesel is retailing at Rs 104.77, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

So far in April, both petrol and diesel have been hiked by Rs 3.60 per litre in the national capital. Last month, they were raised by Rs 6.40 per litre after witnessing nine hikes in a span of ten days when daily revisions in auto fuel prices resumed following a gap of a record 137 days on March 22.

Auto fuel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

OMCs generally revise rates of petrol and diesel on a daily basis based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, crude oil prices eased on Wednesday, giving up earlier gains, after China and Japan reported weak economic data, fuelling concerns about growth and oil demand in the world’s top consumers, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures was down 34 cents (0.3 per cent) to $104.30 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell by 46 cents (0.5 per cent) to $100.14 a barrel, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Wednesday, April 13, 2022: