Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Petrol Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices remained steady for the fifth consecutive day across the country on Monday, April 11, 2022.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 105.41 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 96.67. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 120.51, while diesel is retailing at Rs 104.77, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

So far in April, both petrol and diesel have been hiked by Rs 3.60 per litre in the national capital. Last month, they were raised by Rs 6.40 per litre after witnessing nine hikes in a span of ten days when daily revisions in auto fuel prices resumed following a gap of a record 137 days on March 22.

Auto fuel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

OMCs generally revise rates of petrol and diesel on a daily basis based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, crude oil prices slipped $2 a barrel in early Asian trading on Monday, following a second straight weekly decline after world consumers announced plans to release a record volume of crude and oil products from strategic stocks and as China lockdowns continued, news agency Reuters reported earlier in the day.

Brent crude fell $2.04 (2 per cent) to $100.74 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude lost $1.94 (2 per cent) to $96.32. Last week, Brent dropped 1.5 per cent while US oil slid 1 per cent.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Monday, April 11, 2022: