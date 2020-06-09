Fuel price hiked for third straight day: Petrol rises 54 paise, diesel dearer by 58 paise in Delhi

A petrol pump attendant wears a Personal Protective gear while filling petrol in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) A petrol pump attendant wears a Personal Protective gear while filling petrol in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Prices of petrol and diesel rose for the third successive day across the country on Tuesday after the key state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) got back to the daily revision of prices after keeping them unchanged for a gap of 82 days.

In Delhi, petrol was hiked by 54 paise to Rs 73.00 per litre, while diesel was raised by 58 paise to Rs 71.17, data available with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) showed. On Monday, the prices of petrol and diesel were hiked by 60 paise each to Rs 72.46 and Rs 70.59 respectively in the national capital.

This is the third consecutive increase in the daily prices of the key auto fuels. The OMCs had on Sunday restarted revising prices in line with costs, after ending an 82-day hiatus. So far, in the national capital, the price of petrol has risen by Rs 1.74 per litre while that of diesel has gone up by Rs 1.78 a litre during the past three days.

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol today costs Rs 80.01, while diesel is retailing at 69.92 per litre. Likewise in Kolkata, petrol is retailing at 74.98, while diesel is at Rs 67.23 and in Chennai, petrol price is selling at Rs 77.08 and diesel is at Rs 69.74, according to the IOC data.

The OMCs had not changed the base prices of petrol and diesel since the mid of March after the central government had raised the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre each. They also didn’t pass the burden of the steep hike in excise duty last month to the consumer as they adjusted it with the decline in the global oil prices which fell to a two-decade low.

