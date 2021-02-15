Petrol and diesel prices at fresh record highs: Here are fuel prices in your city today

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a; fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Petrol and diesel prices continued their upward momentum across the country and inched to fresh new highs on Monday, February 15, 2021. In the national capital, the price of petrol was hiked by 26 paise a litre, while diesel got dearer by 29 paise.

Following today’s hike, petrol now costs Rs 88.99 a litre in the national capital while diesel is available for Rs 79.35. In Mumbai, petrol price now stands at Rs 95.46 while diesel is retailing at Rs 86.34. The fuel prices are presently retailing at their record highs in the country.

In Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district, petrol soared to Rs 99.56 and diesel jumped to Rs 91.48 per litre. This is the highest retail price of auto fuels across the country.

Petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state and taxes are levied on them by both central as well as the state governments. Rajasthan, which levies the highest VAT on fuel in the country, had the highest petrol and diesel prices. Late last month, it had cut VAT on petrol and diesel by 2 per cent.

Despite this, the state has the highest VAT at 36 per cent plus Rs 1,500 per kilolitre road cess on petrol. On diesel, Rajasthan levies 26 per cent and Rs 1,750 per kl road cess, news agency PTI reported on Sunday.

Last week, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in a reply in Rajya Sabha had said that government was not currently looking at cutting taxes on petrol and diesel.

Fuel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, oil prices rose to their highest in more than a year on Monday, after a Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said it intercepted an explosive-laden drone fired by the Iran-aligned Houthi group, raising fears of fresh Middle East tensions, news agency Reuters said in a report.

Brent crude rose $1 to $63.43 a barrel while US crude oil gained $1.2 to $60.7, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Monday, February 15, 2021: