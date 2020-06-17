Fuel price hiked for 11th consecutive day: Petrol up 55 paise, diesel dearer by 60 paise in Delhi

A petrol pump attendant wears a Personal Protective gear while filling petrol in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) A petrol pump attendant wears a Personal Protective gear while filling petrol in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Fuel price today: Prices of petrol and diesel were raised for the 11th straight day on Wednesday with petrol being hiked by 55 paise a litre and diesel by 60 paise in the national capital.

In Delhi, petrol rose to Rs 77.28 a litre from Rs 76.73, while diesel climbed to Rs 75.79 per litre from Rs 75.19, data available with the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) showed.

With today’s fuel price rise, petrol has now gone up by Rs 6.02 per litre and diesel by Rs 6.40 a litre in the national capital in the past 11 days.

The fuel prices have been hiked across India depending on the local sales tax or value added tax (VAT) of different states.

Among the other metro cities, in Mumbai, a litre of petrol today was quoted at Rs 84.15 a litre, up from Rs 83.62, while diesel was retailing at Rs 74.32 per litre, up from Rs 73.75 on Tuesday. Likewise in Kolkata, petrol was selling at Rs 79.08 today, up from Rs 78.55, while diesel was at 71.38, up from Rs 70.84. In Chennai, petrol today was at Rs 80.86, up from Rs 80.37 and diesel at Rs 73.69, up from Rs 73.17, according to the data available on Fuel@IOC app.

Wednesday’s fuel price rise marks the 11th straight day of the increase in the rates since the state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) on June 7 restarted revising prices daily in line with costs, after ending an 82-day hiatus.

The daily rate revision of fuel prices was suspended by the OMCs since mid of March after the central government hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel to mop up extra revenues from taxes. The base price of the auto fuels was unchanged for the next 82 days thereafter.

Instead of passing on the excise duty hikes to customers, the state-run OMCs – IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), had adjusted them against the fall in the retail rates that was warranted because of fall in international oil prices.

