Petrol breaches Rs 89/litre mark in Delhi: Here’s are auto fuel prices in your city today

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Prices of petrol and diesel continued to rise to their fresh highs across the country on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. In the national capital, petrol price was hiked by 30 paise per litre and diesel got dearer by 35 paise.

With the latest price hike, petrol today breached the Rs 89-mark in Delhi and is now retailing at Rs 89.29 a litre while diesel is selling at Rs 79.70. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol price now stands at Rs 95.75 while diesel costs Rs 86.72.

In Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district, petrol climbed to Rs 99.87 and diesel soared to Rs 91.86 per litre. This is the highest retail price of the key auto fuels across the country.

Prices of petrol and diesel vary from state to state and taxes are levied on them by both central as well as the state governments. Rajasthan, which levies the highest VAT on fuel in the country, had the highest petrol and diesel prices. Late last month, it had cut VAT on petrol and diesel by 2 per cent.

Despite this, the state has the highest VAT at 36 per cent plus Rs 1,500 per kilolitre road cess on petrol. On diesel, Rajasthan levies 26 per cent and Rs 1,750 per kl road cess, news agency PTI reported on Sunday.

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in a reply in Rajya Sabha last week had said that government was not currently looking at cutting taxes on petrol and diesel.

The auto fuel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Globally, oil prices rose on Tuesday as a cold front shut wells and refineries in Texas, the biggest crude producing state in the United States, the world’s biggest oil producer. Prices also gained as Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group said it struck airports in Saudi Arabia with drones, raising supply concerns in the world’s biggest oil exporter, and on optimism for a global economic recovery amid accelerated COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, news agency Reuters said in a report earlier in the day.

Brent crude was up 11 cents (0.2 per cent) at $63.41 a barrel at 0144 GMT, after rising to its highest since January 2020 in the previous session. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 62 cents (about 1 per cent) to $60.09 a barrel, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Tuesday, February 16, 2021: