Monday, February 08, 2021
Latest news

Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | February 8, 2021 1:08:07 pm
petrol price today, diesel price todayA worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Petrol and diesel prices across the country remained unchanged for the third consecutive day on Monday, February 8, 2021. The prices were raised by 35 paise per litre each across the national capital on Thursday and by 30 paise per litre each on Friday.

The price of petrol in Delhi currently stands at Rs 86.95 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 77.13. In Mumbai, petrol costs 93.49, while diesel is retailing at Rs 83.99.

Fuel prices vary from state to state depending on local sales tax or VAT. They are presently at record high levels in the country.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Generally, the petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Monday, February 8, 2021:

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 86.95 77.13
Mumbai 93.49 83.99
Kolkata 88.30 80.71
Chennai 89.39 82.33
Bengaluru 89.85 81.76
Hyderabad 90.42 84.14
Patna 89.40 82.31
Jaipur 93.26 85.30
Lucknow 86.08 77.49
Thiruvananthapuram 88.83 82.96
Source: Indian Oil Corporation 

 

