Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Petrol and diesel prices across the country remained unchanged on Thursday, January 28, 2021. The prices were raised by 25 paise per litre each across the country on Wednesday and by 35 paise per litre each on Tuesday.

The price of petrol in Delhi currently stands at Rs 86.30 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 76.48. In Mumbai, petrol costs 92.86, while diesel is retailing at Rs 83.30.

Fuel prices, which vary from state to state depending on local sales tax or VAT, are presently at record high levels in the country.

The state-owned fuel retailers – Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) – had on January 6, resumed daily price revision after nearly a month-long hiatus. Since then, rates have gone up by Rs 2.59 a litre on petrol and Rs 2.61 in case of diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Thursday, January 28, 2021:

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) New Delhi 86.30 76.48 Mumbai 92.86 83.30 Kolkata 87.69 80.08 Chennai 88.82 81.71 Bengaluru 89.21 81.10 Hyderabad 89.77 83.46 Patna 88.78 81.65 Jaipur 93.86 85.94 Lucknow 85.59 76.85 Thiruvananthapuram 88.33 82.42 Source: Indian Oil Corporation

(with PTI inputs)