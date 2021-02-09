Petrol and diesel prices today: Check fuel rates in your city

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

After remaining steady for three days, prices of petrol and diesel across the country inched higher on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. The prices of both auto fuels were raised by 35 paise per litre each across the national capital on Tuesday. Prior to this, the prices were last hiked by 30 paise per litre each on Friday.

The price of petrol in Delhi currently now stands at Rs 87.30 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 77.48. In Mumbai, petrol now costs 93.83, while diesel is retailing at Rs 84.36.

Fuel prices vary from state to state depending on local sales tax or VAT. At present, they are retailing at record high levels in the country.

Petrol and diesel prices are generally revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

In the global markets, oil prices edged up on Tuesday to their highest in 13 months as supply cuts by major producers and optimism over fuel demand recovery support energy markets, according to a report by news agency Reuters.

Brent crude futures for April gained 29 cents (0.5 per cent) to $60.85 a barrel by 0246 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) for March was at $58.25 a barrel, up 28 cents (0.5 per cent). Both Brent and WTI are at their highest since January 2020, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Tuesday, February 9, 2021: