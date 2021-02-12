Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Prices of petrol and diesel rose for the fourth consecutive day across the country on Friday, February 12, 2021. In Delhi, the price of petrol was hiked by 29 paise a litre, while diesel got dearer by 35 paise.

Following today’s price hike, petrol now costs Rs 88.14 a litre in the national capital while diesel is available for Rs 78.38. In Mumbai, petrol price now stands at Rs 94.64 while diesel is retailing at Rs 85.32. Fuel prices are retailing at their record high levels at present in the country.

Petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state and taxes are levied on them by both central as well as the state governments. Recently Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, in a reply to a question in Rajya Sabha said that government is not currently looking at cutting taxes on petrol and diesel.

Generally, the fuel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Globally, oil prices fell a second day on Friday, extending losses after OPEC cut its demand forecast and the International Energy Agency said the market was still over-supplied, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude was down 47 cents (0.8 per cent) at $60.67 a barrel by 0309 GMT, having dropped half a percent the previous session. US oil was down 53 cents (0.9 per cent) at $57.71 a barrel, after falling by 0.8 per cent on Thursday. Both benchmarks closed on Wednesday at their highest levels since January 2020 after a nearly record-setting run of consecutive daily gains, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Friday, February 12, 2021: