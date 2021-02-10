Petrol and diesel prices today: Here are fuel prices in your city, check here

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Petrol and diesel prices rose for the second consecutive day across the country on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. The price of petrol was raised by 30 paise a litre in the national capital, while that of diesel was hiked by 25 paise per litre. Prior to this, the prices of both auto fuels were raised by 35 paise per litre each across Delhi on Tuesday.

With the latest price movement, the petrol price in Delhi now stands at Rs 87.60 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 77.73. In Mumbai, petrol now costs 94.12, while diesel is retailing at Rs 84.63. At present, they are retailing at record high levels in the country.

Auto fuel prices vary from state to state depending on the local sales tax or VAT.

Generally, the petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Globally, oil prices rose again on Wednesday, extending their more than week-long rally after industry data showing a fall in US crude oil stocks added to optimism about an expected rise in global fuel demand, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude was up by 11 cents (0.2 per cent) at $61.20 by 0110 GMT after rising nearly 1 per cent on Tuesday, when it touched a 13-month high. US crude added 2 cents to $58.28, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Wednesday, February 10, 2021: