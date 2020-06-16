Fuel price hiked for 10th straight day: Petrol rises 47 paise, diesel climbs 57 paise in Delhi

Tuesday’s fuel price rise marks the 10th straight day of the increase in the rates since oil marketing companies on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs, after ending an 82-day hiatus. (File Photo) Tuesday’s fuel price rise marks the 10th straight day of the increase in the rates since oil marketing companies on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs, after ending an 82-day hiatus. (File Photo)

Fuel price today: Prices of petrol and diesel rose for the 10th successive day on Tuesday with petrol inching 47 paise per litre and diesel jumping by 57 paise in the national capital.

In Delhi, petrol rose to Rs 76.73 a litre from Rs 76.26, while diesel climbed to Rs 75.19 per litre from Rs 74.62, data available with the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) showed.

With the latest fuel price rise, petrol has now gone up by Rs 5.47 per litre and diesel by Rs 5.80 a litre in the national capital in the past 10 days.

Among the other metro cities, in Mumbai, a litre of petrol today was quoted at Rs 83.62 a litre, up from Rs 83.17, while diesel was retailing at Rs 73.75 per litre, up from Rs 73.21 on Monday. Likewise in Kolkata, petrol was selling at Rs 78.55 today, up from 78.10, while diesel was at Rs 70.84, up from Rs 70.33 and in Chennai, petrol price today was at Rs 80.37, up from Rs 79.96 and diesel at Rs 73.17, up from Rs 72.69, according to the data available on Fuel@IOC app.

Tuesday’s fuel price rise marks the 10th straight day of the increase in the rates since oil marketing companies on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs, after ending an 82-day hiatus.

The rates of petrol and diesel are revised across the country on a daily basis and they vary from state to state depending on the local sales tax or value-added tax (VAT).

The daily rate revision of fuel prices was suspended by the OMCs since mid of March after the central government hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel to mop up extra revenues from taxes. The base price of the auto fuels was unchanged for the next 82 days thereafter.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd