Petrol and diesel prices raised by 60 paise in Delhi for the second consecutive day

On Sunday too, the prices of petrol and diesel were raised by the exact same margin to Rs Rs 71.86 and Rs 69.99 respectively in Delhi. (Photographer: Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg) On Sunday too, the prices of petrol and diesel were raised by the exact same margin to Rs Rs 71.86 and Rs 69.99 respectively in Delhi. (Photographer: Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg)

The prices of petrol and diesel were raised for the second consecutive day on Monday as the country’s key state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) got back to the daily revision of prices after keeping them unchanged for 83 days.

The price of a litre of petrol in the national capital was increased by 60 paise to Rs 72.46, while that of diesel was hiked by 60 paise to Rs 70.59, as per the data available with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). On Sunday too, the prices of petrol and diesel were raised by the exact same margin to Rs Rs 71.86 and Rs 69.99 respectively in Delhi.

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol was quoted at Rs 79.49, while diesel was retailing at 69.37 per litre on Monday. Likewise in Kolkata, petrol was selling at 74.46, while diesel was at Rs 66.71 and in Chennai, petrol price was at Rs 76.60 and diesel at Rs 69.25, according to the data available on Fuel@IOC app.

The OMCs had not changed the base prices of petrol and diesel since the mid of March, however, a rise in value-added tax (VAT) by various state governments and union territories and in the excise duty by the central government during the past months had led to a rise in the retail prices of the key automobile fuels.

Last month, the centre had hiked the excise duty by Rs 10 per litre on petrol and Rs 13 per litre on diesel in an attempt to shore up revenues as demand remained subdued due to the nationwide lockdown.

However, the steep hike didn’t affect the retail prices of petrol back then as the OMCs had adjusted them against the drop in international oil prices.

Prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) however were revised regularly during this period.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd