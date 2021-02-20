Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 12th straight day: Here are fuel prices in your city today

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

While the prices of petrol in Jaipur and Mumbai crossed Rs 97 a litre, they rose to Rs 90.58 from Rs 90.10 in the national capital on Saturday. This marks a steady rise in the price of petrol and diesel for the 12th straight day in India.

The price of diesel also witnessed a hike of 37 paise a litre, PTI reported.

The diesel price in Delhi has reached Rs 80.97 a litre and is selling at Rs 88.06 in Mumbai today.

The price of petrol and diesel in Bengaluru is Rs 93.61 and Rs 85.54 per litre respectively. Other cities also saw a gradual price rise.

Since 2017, the price of petrol and diesel undergo a daily revision. The price of fuel includes excise duty and Value-added Tax (VAT) apart from dealers commission and is affected by all global economy changed from rupee to US dollar exchange rate to international crude oil prices. Since the state government tax differs from place to place, each state experience different prices. In India, Rajasthan levies the highest tax on fuels. On Wednesday, the retail price of petrol crossed Rs 100 in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar.

Here is today’s retail price list for petrol and diesel in India;