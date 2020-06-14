Petrol price hiked by 62 paise/litre, diesel by 64 paise for eighth straight day

A petrol pump attendant wears a Personal Protective gear while filling petrol in New Delhi on Thursday. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal A petrol pump attendant wears a Personal Protective gear while filling petrol in New Delhi on Thursday. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal

For the eighth consecutive day, the prices of petrol and diesel have been hiked by 62 paise/litre and 64 paise/litre, respectively. The development comes a day after the prices were hiked on Saturday. The fuel price hike is the highest since the daily price revision was started in June 2017.

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 75.78 per litre from Rs 75.16 while diesel rates were increased to Rs 74.03 per litre from Rs 73.39, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies. Read in Malayalam

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

This is the eighth daily increase in rates in a row since oil companies last Sunday restarted revising prices in line with costs, after ending an 82-day hiatus. The freeze in rates was imposed in mid-March soon after the government hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel to shore up additional finances.

Oil PSUs Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL), instead of passing on the excise duty hikes to customers, adjusted them against the fall in the retail rates that was warranted because of a decline in international oil prices.

Meanwhile, Congress on Saturday hit out at the centre over consecutive hikes in the prices of petrol and diesel, accusing it of burdening people with high taxes while earning Rs 2.5 lakh crore since March 5.

Addressing a virtual press conference, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said that while international crude oil prices have fallen and are at the lowest level in 15 years, petrol and diesel prices are skyrocketing and people continue to suffer under the Modi dispensation. “Central excise duty on petrol has been increased by 258 per cent and on diesel by 819 per cent since the Modi government came to power in May 2014,” he said.

He claimed the government, instead of passing the benefit of lower crude prices to consumers, hiked the prices of petrol and diesel for the seventh straight day on June 13.

“The Modi government had between November 2014 and January 2016 raised excise duty on petrol and diesel on nine occasions to take away gains arising from plummeting global oil prices. In all, duty on petrol was hiked by Rs 11.77 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 13.47 a litre in those 15 months that helped it mop up Rs 2,42,000 crore in 2016-17 from Rs 99,000 crore in 2014-15,” Sibal said.

