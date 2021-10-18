Post 4th hike, petrol, diesel prices break another record

Petrol and diesel price on Sunday was hiked again by 35 paise a litre. The fourth straight day of 35 paise per litre hike sent petrol and diesel rates to record highs across the country.

The price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of Rs 105.84 a litre and Rs 111.77 per litre in Mumbai, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. In Mumbai, diesel now comes for Rs 102.52 a litre; while in Delhi, it costs Rs 94.57.

With this rise, petrol is now at Rs 100-a-litre mark or more in all state capitals while diesel has touched the Rs 100-mark in over a dozen states. Diesel crossed Rs 100 in Bengaluru, Daman and Silvassa. Petrol used in two-wheelers and cars now costs 33 per cent more than the price at which aviation turbine fuel (ATF) is sold to airlines. ATF in Delhi costs Rs 79,020.16 per kilolitre or Rs 79 per litre. The costliest fuel is in the border town of Ganganagar in Rajasthan where

petrol comes for Rs 117.86 a litre and diesel for Rs 105.95. Since ending of a 3-week hiatus in rate revision in the last week of September, this is the 16th rise in petrol and the 19th time that diesel rates have gone up.

