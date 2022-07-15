Petrol-Diesel Prices Today: Fuel prices cut in Maharashtra, check rates in your city

Fuel Rates in India Today (July 15): The price of petrol in Mumbai fell by Rs 5.04 per litre while that of diesel declined by Rs 3.01 after the Maharashtra government announced a reduction in the value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3 per litre respectively.

Following the reduction, petrol is retailing at Rs 106.31 per litre, while diesel is available for Rs 94.27 in the country’s financial capital. Among other key cities of Maharashtra, in Pune, petrol was selling at Rs 105.84 a litre while diesel was available at 92.36. In Nagpur, petrol was retailing at 106.03 and diesel was sold at 92.58, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

While the two major automotive fuels experienced a price change in Maharashtra, the prices for petrol and diesel remained unchanged across the other parts of the country for the 54th consecutive day.

In Delhi, petrol continues to retail at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel remains available for Rs 89.62 per litre.

The prices of the two auto fuels vary from state to state depending on freight charges and local taxes (VAT). Apart from this, the central government also levies excise duty on the two fuels.

In accordance with the benchmark fuel’s average price in the global market over the preceding 15 days and foreign exchange rates, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) usually adjust the price of petrol and diesel on a daily basis.

In the global market, Brent crude futures for September delivery rose $1.25 (1.3 per cent) to $100.35 a barrel by 0300 GMT, while WTI crude rose 90 cents (0.9 per cent) to $96.68 a barrel, Reuters data showed.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Friday, July 15, 2022: