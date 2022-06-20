Petrol and diesel prices on June 20: Check out fuel rates in your city

Petrol Diesel Prices Today: For the 29th day in a row, petrol and diesel prices remained steady across the country on Monday, June 20, 2022.

The rates of the two motor fuels were last changed on May 22 when petrol was decreased by Rs 8.69 per litre and diesel by Rs 7.05 in the national capital after Finance Minister Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty.

In Delhi, petrol is retailing at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is available for Rs 89.62. Whereas, petrol presently costs Rs 111.35 in Mumbai, while diesel costs Rs 97.28, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

On May 21, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a drop in excise duty on petrol of 8 rupees per litre and diesel of 6 rupees per litre, which was the only time the rates of both essential motor fuels were changed last month. Petrol and diesel prices were slashed across the country on May 22, as a result of the government’s decision.

In India, the price of fuel and diesel varies from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from that, the motor fuels are subject to an excise duty imposed by the central government.

Generally, OMCs modify petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market over the previous 15-days as well as foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, oil prices edged down on Monday, reversing earlier gains, as concerns about slowing global economic growth and fuel demand offset worries about tightening supplies, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures slipped 8 cents (0.1 per cent to $113.04 a barrel by 0242 GMT, after rising as much as 1 per cent earlier. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $109.49 a barrel, down 7 cents, after rising more than $1 earlier, the report said.

Here’s how much a litre of petrol and diesel costs in your city on Monday, June 20, 2022:

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) New Delhi 96.72 89.62 Mumbai 111.35 97.28 Kolkata 106.03 92.76 Chennai 102.63 94.24 Bengaluru 101.94 87.89 Hyderabad 109.66 97.82 Patna 107.24 94.04 Bhopal 108.65 93.90 Jaipur 108.48 93.72 Lucknow 96.57 89.76 Thiruvananthapuram 107.71 96.52