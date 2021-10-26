Petrol and diesel prices unchanged for second straight day; check fuel rates in your city today

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged at their record highs for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. The auto fuel prices were last revised on Sunday when petrol and diesel rates were hiked by 35 paise per litre each in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 107.59 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 96.32. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 113.46, while diesel is retailing at Rs 104.38, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

In India, the fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

The OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, oil prices edged higher on Tuesday after trading down earlier, looking set to sustain a rally driven by strong demand in the United States, the world’s biggest consumer of oil and its products, Reuters reported.

Brent crude was up 13 cents (0.2 per cent) at $86.12 a barrel by 0427 GMT, after gaining 0.5 per cent on Monday. US oil gained 5 cents (0.1 per cent) to $83.81 a barrel, having finished unchanged the previous session after testing new highs, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Tuesday, October 26, 2021: