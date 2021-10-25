Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Petrol and diesel price today: After rallying for five consecutive days, prices of petrol and diesel were kept unchanged at their record highs on Monday, October 25, 2021. On Sunday, petrol and diesel rates were hiked by 35 paise per litre each in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 107.59 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 96.32. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 113.46, while diesel is retailing at Rs 104.38, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Auto fuel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, oil prices climbed on Monday, extending pre-weekend gains to hit multi-year highs as global supply remained tight amid solid fuel demand in the United States and elsewhere in the world as economies pick up from coronavirus pandemic-induced slumps, news agency Reuters reported.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 87 cents (1.0 per cent) to $84.63 a barrel at 0342 GMT, after gaining 1.5 per cent on Friday. It touched its highest since October 2014 – $84.76 – earlier in the session. Brent crude futures increased 71 cents (0.8 per cent) to $86.24 a barrel, following on from last Friday’s 1.1 per cent gain. The contract earlier hit its highest since October 2018 of $86.43, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Monday, October 25, 2021: