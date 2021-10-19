Petrol and diesel prices unchanged for second straight day; check fuel rates in your city today

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged at their record highs for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. The auto fuel prices were last revised on Sunday when petrol and diesel rates were hiked by 35 paise per litre each in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 105.84 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 94.57. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 111.77, while diesel is retailing at Rs 102.52, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Auto fuel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, oil prices fell on Tuesday, with Brent down a second straight day, after Chinese data showed slowing economic growth and US factory output dropped in September, raising fresh concerns about demand amid patchy recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, news agency Reuters reported earlier in the day.

Brent crude was down by 43 cents (0.5 per cent) at $83.90 a barrel by 0132 GMT after falling 0.6 per cent on Monday. The contract is still up nearly 7 per cent this month. US oil fell 33 cents (0.4 per cent) to $82.11 a barrel, having risen 0.2 per cent in the previous session and nearly 10 per cent this month, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Tuesday, October 19, 2021: