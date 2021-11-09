Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices were steady for the fifth successive day on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The fuel prices across key metropolitan cities were last revised on Thursday (November 4) after the central government cut the excise duty on the two key fuels to bring down their retail rates from their record highs.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 103.97 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 86.67. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 109.98, while diesel is retailing at Rs 94.14, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Last week, the Finance Ministry had announced a Rs 5 per litre cut in excise duty on petrol and a Rs 10 per litre cut in excise duty on diesel. Amid record-high fuel prices, this was the first cut in central excise duties in over three years. The cut in duties brought the total excise duty on petrol down to Rs 27.9 per litre from Rs 32.9 litre and that on diesel to Rs 21.8 litre from Rs 31.8 per litre.

Reducing the excise duty, the centre also urged state governments to commensurately reduce VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers. Several states have announced a further reduction on Value Added Tax (VAT) on both petrol and diesel.

In India, the fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

The OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, oil prices were steady on Tuesday after two straight sessions of gains as the passage of a US infrastructure bill, strong Chinese exports and the global post-pandemic recovery lifted the outlook for fuel demand, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude was down 2 cents at $83.41 a barrel by 0735 GMT, after gaining 0.8 per cent on Monday. US oil was up 3 cents at $81.96 a barrel, also after a 0.8 per cent gain the previous day, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Tuesday, November 9, 2021: