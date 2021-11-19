Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Petrol and diesel price today: Prices of petrol and diesel were kept unchanged for the 15th consecutive day on Friday, November 19, 2021. The fuel prices were last revised on November 4 after the central government had cut the excise duty on the two key fuels to bring down their retail rates from record highs.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 103.97 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 86.67. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 109.98, while diesel is retailing at Rs 94.14, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Auto fuel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, oil prices rose on Friday, after wild swings the day before, on investor concerns that potential coordinated releases by the world’s major economies of their official crude reserves to try to lower prices may have less of an impact than expected, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude was up 53 cents (0.7 per cent) at $81.77 a barrel by 0437 GMT, after falling to a six-week low on Thursday before rebounding to close 1.2 per cent higher. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for December delivery was up 49 cents at $79.50 a barrel, having swung through a more than $2 range the previous session before closing up. The December contract expires on Friday and most trading activity has shifted to the January future, which was up 60 cents (0.8 per cent) at $79.01 a barrel, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Friday, November 19, 2021: