Petrol and diesel prices cut in Rajasthan, steady across other places, check fuel rates here

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices were steady across the country except Rajasthan for the 13th successive day on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. The fuel prices across key cities were last revised on November 4 after the central government cut the excise duty on the two key fuels to bring down their retail rates from their record highs.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 103.97 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 86.67. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 109.98, while diesel is retailing at Rs 94.14, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

However, in Rajasthan, the fuel rates came down on Wednesday after the state government in Rajasthan on Tuesday night announced slashing VAT to make petrol and diesel cheaper by Rs 4 per litre and Rs 5 per litre, respectively, from midnight. In the state’s capital Jaipur, the price of petrol is Rs 107.06 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 90.70.

In India, the fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

The OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, oil prices dropped on Wednesday after US gasoline stocks fell more than expected last week, which could heighten pressure on the Biden administration to release oil from emergency reserves to cap soaring gasoline prices, news agency Reuters reported earlier in the day.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 76 cents (0.9 per cent) to $80.00 a barrel at 0211 GMT, extending a 12 cent loss from Tuesday. Brent crude futures fell 72 cents (0.9 per cent) to $82.71, erasing a 38 cent gain from Tuesday, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Wednesday, November 17, 2021: