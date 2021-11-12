Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Petrol and diesel price today: Prices of petrol and diesel were kept unchanged for the eighth consecutive day on Friday, November 12, 2021. The fuel prices were last revised on November 4 after the central government had cut the excise duty on the two key fuels to bring down their retail rates from record highs.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 103.97 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 86.67. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 109.98, while diesel is retailing at Rs 94.14, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Auto fuel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, oil prices fell on Friday, wiping out gains from the previous session, as the dollar continued to gain on bets the U.S. central bank will bring forward plans to raise rates to tame inflation, news agency Reuters reported.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 61 cents (0.8 per cent) to $80.98 a barrel at 0749 GMT, reversing Thursday’s 25 cent gain. Brent crude futures dropped 65 cents (0.8 per cent) to $82.22 a barrel, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Friday, November 12, 2021: