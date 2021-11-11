Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices were steady for the seventh successive day on Thursday, November 11, 2021. The fuel prices across key cities were last revised on November 4 after the central government cut the excise duty on the two key fuels to bring down their retail rates from their record highs.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 103.97 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 86.67. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 109.98, while diesel is retailing at Rs 94.14, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

In India, the fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

The OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, oil prices were steady on Thursday after falling in the previous session on concerns rising inflation in the United States, spurred by climbing energy costs, may prompt the government to release more strategic crude stockpiles to drive down prices, news agency Reuters reported.

On Wednesday, Brent crude futures fell by 2.5 per cent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures dropped by 3.3 per cent after reports that US inflation increased at the fastest rate in 30 years pushed the dollar higher and crude inventories in the US, the world’s biggest oil consumer, rose after the government released some strategic reserves. Brent crude futures gained 18 cents (0.2 per cent to $82.82 a barrel at 0156 GMT, while WTI futures rose 17 cents (0.2 per cent) to $81.51, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Thursday, November 11, 2021: