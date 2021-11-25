Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices were steady for the 21st successive day on Thursday, November 25, 2021. The fuel prices across key cities were last revised on November 4 after the central government cut the excise duty on the two key fuels to bring down their retail rates from their record highs.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 103.97 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 86.67. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 109.98, while diesel is retailing at Rs 94.14, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

In India, the fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

The OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, oil prices were little changed on Thursday with investors waiting to see how major producers respond to the emergency crude release by major consuming countries designed to cool the market, even as data pointed to healthy US fuel demand, news agency Reuters reported earlier in the day.

Brent crude futures slipped 3 cents to $82.22 a barrel at 0351 GMT, after losing 6 cents on Wednesday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 9 cents (0.1 per cent) to $78.30 a barrel, extending an 11-cent loss on Wednesday, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Thursday, November 25, 2021: