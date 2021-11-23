Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Petrol and diesel price today: Prices of petrol and diesel were kept unchanged for the 19th consecutive day on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. The fuel prices were last revised on November 4 after the central government had cut the excise duty on the two key fuels to bring down their retail rates from record highs.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 103.97 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 86.67. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 109.98, while diesel is retailing at Rs 94.14, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Auto fuel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, oil prices fell on Tuesday, reversing gains the previous session on talk the United States, Japan and India will release crude reserves to tame prices despite the threat of faltering demand as COVID-19 cases flare up in Europe, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures fell 67 cents (0.8 per cent) to $79.03 a barrel at 0721 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 88 cents (1.2 per cent) to $75.87 a barrel, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Tuesday, November 23, 2021: