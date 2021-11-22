Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices were steady for the 18th successive day on Monday, November 22, 2021. The fuel prices across key cities were last revised on November 4 after the central government cut the excise duty on the two key fuels to bring down their retail rates from their record highs.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 103.97 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 86.67. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 109.98, while diesel is retailing at Rs 94.14, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

In India, the fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

The OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, oil prices came off seven-week lows on Monday but remained under pressure after Japan said it was weighing releasing oil reserves and as the Covid-19 situation in Europe worsened, raising concerns about both oversupply and weak demand, Reuters reported.

Brent lost 14 cents (0.2 per cent) to $78.75 a barrel as of 0502 GMT and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 4 cents at $75.90 a barrel, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Friday, November 22, 2021: