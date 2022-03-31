Petrol and diesel prices on March 31: Check fuel rates in your city today

Petrol and diesel price today: Prices of petrol and diesel were hiked yet again across the country for the seventh successive day on Thursday, March 31, 2022. In the national capital, both petrol and diesel prices were raised by 80 paise each.

Following the latest price revision, petrol in Delhi is now retailing at Rs 101.81 a litre while diesel is selling at Rs 93.07. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol price now stands at Rs 116.72 while diesel costs Rs 100.94, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

This is the ninth hike in fuel prices in a span of ten days as daily price revisions resumed after a gap of a record 137 days on March 22, 2022. So far, both petrol and diesel have been hiked by Rs 6.40 per litre in the national capital.

Petrol and diesel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, crude oil prices dived more than $5 a barrel on Thursday as the United States is considering the release of up to 180 million barrels from its strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) over several months to calm soaring crude prices, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent futures for May fell $5.47 (4.8 per cent) to $107.98 a barrel at 0317 GMT. The May contract expires today and the most actively traded June future was down $5.22 to $106.22. US West Texas Intermediate futures for May delivery fell $6.06 (5.6 per cent) to $101.76 a barrel after earlier slipping to a low of $100.85, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Thursday, March 31, 2022: