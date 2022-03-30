scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Petrol and diesel prices: Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 101.01 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 92.27. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 115.88, while diesel costs Rs 100.10. Read below to find out fuel prices in your city.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
March 30, 2022 9:49:55 am
petrol price, diesel price, petrol rate, diesel rateChennai: An employee fills petrol in a vehicle at a refilling station in Chennai, Friday, July 2, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices were raised again across the country for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. In the national capital, both petrol and diesel prices were raised by 80 paise each.

Following the latest price revision, petrol in Delhi is now retailing at Rs 101.01 a litre while diesel is selling at Rs 92.27. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol price now stands at Rs 115.88 while diesel costs Rs 100.10, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

This is the eighth hike in fuel prices in a span of nine days as daily price revisions resumed after a gap of a record 137 days on March 22, 2022. So far, both petrol and diesel have been hiked by Rs 5.60 per litre in the national capital.

Auto fuel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, oil prices climbed on Wednesday, erasing losses from the previous session, on hopes of progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and providing a fresh reminder supply remains tight as data showed US crude stocks fell sharply last week, Reuters reported earlier in the day.

Brent crude futures touched a high of $112.78 shortly after opening and were up $1.35 (1.2 per cent) at $111.58, reversing a 2 per cent loss in the previous session. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped $1.29 (1.2 per cent) to $105.53 a barrel, erasing a 1.6 per cent drop on Tuesday, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Wednesday, March 30, 2022:

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 101.01 92.27
Mumbai 115.88 100.10
Kolkata 110.52 95.42
Chennai 106.69 96.76
Bengaluru 106.46 90.49
Hyderabad 114.52 100.71
Patna 111.68 96.68
Bhopal 113.34 96.63
Jaipur 113.20 96.43
Lucknow 100.86 92.42
Thiruvananthapuram 112.40 99.32
Source: Indian Oil Corporation 

 

