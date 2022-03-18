scorecardresearch
Friday, March 18, 2022
Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Petrol and diesel prices: Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 95.41 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 86.67. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 109.98, while diesel costs Rs 94.14. Read below to find out fuel prices in your city.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
March 18, 2022 11:38:23 am
Navi Mumbai: Motorcyclists wait in queues to get their vehicles filled with fuel, at a petrol pump in Navi Mumbai, Monday, March 7, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Petrol and diesel price today: Prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged across the country on Friday, March 18, 2022.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 95.41 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 86.67. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 109.98, while diesel is retailing at Rs 94.14, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Petrol and diesel prices in India have not changed in over four months despite a spike in the global crude oil prices that breached the three-figure mark and touched multi-year highs earlier this month amid the fallout of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Fuel prices across key cities were collectively last revised on November 4, 2021, when the central government cut the excise duty on petrol and diesel to bring down their retail rates from their record highs and had urged state governments to cut VAT on fuel. Thereafter, various states had reduced VAT on auto fuels.

In India, petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

The oil marking companies (OMCs) generally revise rates of petrol and diesel on a daily basis, based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, crude oil prices extended their rally on Friday at the end of a third volatile week of trade after slim progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine raised the spectre of tighter sanctions and prolonged disruption to oil supply, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures jumped $2.75 (2.6 per cent) to $109.39 a barrel, after surging nearly 9 per cent on Thursday in the largest percentage gain since mid-2020. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed $2.93 (2.9 per cent) to $105.91 a barrel, adding to an 8 per cent jump on Thursday, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Friday, March 18, 2022:

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 95.41 86.67
Mumbai 109.98 94.14
Kolkata 104.67 89.79
Chennai 101.40 91.43
Bengaluru 100.58 85.01
Hyderabad 108.20 94.62
Patna 105.90 91.09
Bhopal 107.23 90.87
Jaipur 107.06 90.70
Lucknow 95.28 86.80
Thiruvananthapuram 106.36 93.47
Source: Indian Oil Corporation 

 

