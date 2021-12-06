Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices across the country remained unchanged on Monday, December 6, 2021.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 95.41 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 86.67. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 109.98, while diesel is retailing at Rs 94.14, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Last week, the petrol price in Delhi was reduced by Rs 8.56 per litre after the Delhi government announced a cut in value-added tax (VAT) on auto fuel from 30 per cent to 19.40 per cent. There was no change in diesel price.

The fuel prices across key cities were collectively last revised on November 4 after the central government cut the excise duty on the two key fuels to bring down their retail rates from their record highs and had urged state governments to cut VAT on fuel. Thereafter, various states had reduced VAT on auto fuels.

Auto fuel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, oil prices rose by more than $1 a barrel on Monday after top exporter Saudi Arabia raised prices for its crude sold to Asia and the United States, and as indirect US-Iran talks on reviving a nuclear deal appeared to hit an impasse, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures for February gained $1.39 (2 per cent) to $71.27 a barrel by 0458 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude for January were at $67.66 a barrel, up $1.40 (2.1 per cent), the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Monday, December 6, 2021: