Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Petrol and diesel price today: Prices of petrol and diesel across the country were unchanged on Friday, December 3, 2021.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 95.41 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 86.67. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 109.98, while diesel is retailing at Rs 94.14, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Petrol price in Delhi was reduced by Rs 8.56 per litre on Thursday after Delhi government cut value-added tax (VAT) on the auto fuel from 30 per cent to 19.40 per cent. There was no change in diesel price.

The fuel prices across key cities were collectively last revised on November 4 after the central government cut the excise duty on the two key fuels to bring down their retail rates from their record highs and had urged state governments to cut VAT on fuel. Thereafter, various states had reduced VAT on auto fuels.

In India, the fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

The OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, oil prices climbed on Friday, extending gains after OPEC+ said it would review supply additions ahead of its next scheduled meeting if the Omicron variant dents demand, but prices were still on course for a sixth week of declines, Reuters reported earlier in the day.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.19 (1.8 per cent) to $67.69 a barrel at 0453 GMT, adding to a 1.4 per cent gain on Thursday. Brent crude futures rose $1.19 cents (1.7 per cent) to $70.86 a barrel, after climbing 1.2 per cent in the previous session, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Friday, December 3, 2021: