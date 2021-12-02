Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol price in Delhi was cut by Rs 8.56 per litle on Thursday after the Delhi government reduced value-added tax (VAT) on petrol from 30 per cent to 19.40 per cent.

Following the latest price revision, petrol in Delhi is now retailing at Rs 95.41 a litre. Diesel on the other hand continues to retail at Rs 86.67. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 109.98, while diesel is retailing at Rs 94.14, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

The fuel prices across key cities were collectively last revised on November 4 after the central government cut the excise duty on the two key fuels to bring down their retail rates from their record highs and had urged state governments to cut VAT on fuel. Thereafter, many states had reduced VAT on auto fuel.

Auto fuel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, oil prices rose on Thursday, recouping the previous day’s losses, as investors adjusted positions ahead of an OPEC+ decision over supply policy, but gains were capped amid fears the Omicron coronavirus variant will hurt fuel demand, news agency Reuters reported earlier in the day.

Brent crude futures rose 85 cents (1.2 per cent) to $69.72 by 0402 GMT, having eased 0.5 per cent in the previous session. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 85 cents (1.3 per cent) to $66.42 a barrel, after a 0.9 per cent drop on Wednesday, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Thursday, December 2, 2021: