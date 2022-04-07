Petrol and diesel prices on April 7: Check fuel rates in your city today

Petrol and diesel price today: After being hiked for five consecutive days, petrol and diesel prices remained steady across the country on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 105.41 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 96.67. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 120.51, while diesel is retailing at Rs 104.77, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

So far in April, both petrol and diesel have been hiked by Rs 3.60 per litre in the national capital. Last month, they were raised by Rs 6.40 per litre after witnessing nine hikes in a span of ten days when daily revisions in auto fuel prices resumed following a gap of a record 137 days on March 22.

Auto fuel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, oil prices rose on Thursday from a three-week low touched in the previous session after consuming nations announced a huge release of oil from emergency reserves, with worries over tight supply still clouding the market outlook, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures climbed $1.48 (1.5 per cent) to $102.55 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.26 (1.3 per cent) to $97.49 a barrel, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Thursday, April 7, 2022: