Petrol and diesel prices on April 5: Check fuel rates in your city today

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked yet again across the country for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. In the national capital, both petrol and diesel prices were raised by 80 paise each.

Following the latest price revision, petrol in Delhi is now retailing at Rs 104.61 a litre while diesel is selling at Rs 95.87. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol price now stands at Rs 119.67 while diesel costs Rs 103.92, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

So far in April, both petrol and diesel have been hiked by Rs 2.80 per litre in the national capital. Last month, they were raised by Rs 6.40 per litre after witnessing nine hikes in a span of ten days when daily revisions in auto fuel prices resumed following a gap of a record 137 days on March 22.

Auto fuel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, oil futures extended gains on Tuesday as the United States and Europe planned new sanctions to punish Moscow over alleged war crimes by Russian troops in Ukraine, adding to concerns about supply disruptions, while Iran nuclear talks stalled, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures rose $1.20 (1.1 per cent) to $108.73 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate futures were up $1.25 (1.2 per cent) at $104.53 a barrel, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Tuesday, April 5, 2022: