Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Petrol and diesel price today: Prices of petrol and diesel were hiked yet again across the country for the third successive day on Monday, April 4, 2022. In the national capital, both petrol and diesel prices were raised by 40 paise each.

Following the latest price revision, petrol in Delhi is now retailing at Rs 103.81 a litre while diesel is selling at Rs 95.07. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol price now stands at Rs 118.83 while diesel costs Rs 103.07, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

So far in April, both petrol and diesel have been hiked by Rs 2.00 per litre in the national capital. Last month, they were raised by Rs 6.40 per litre during nine hikes in ten days after daily revisions in auto fuel prices resumed following a gap of a record 137 days.

Petrol and diesel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, oil prices inched higher on Monday as worries about tight supply persisted even as investors eyed the release of supplies from strategic reserves from consuming nations and a truce in Yemen sparked hopes that supply issues in the Middle East could abate, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures were up 9 cents (0.09 per cent) to $104.48 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $99.30 a barrel, up 3 cents (0.03 per cent). Both contracts slipped $1 when markets opened on Monday, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Monday, April 4, 2022: