Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Petrol and diesel price today: After being hiked for seven consecutive days, petrol and diesel prices remained steady across the country on Friday, April 1, 2022.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 101.81 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 93.07. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 116.72, while diesel is retailing at Rs 100.94, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

The daily revisions in auto fuel prices resumed after a gap of a record 137 days last month, following which the rates of both petrol and diesel were hiked nine times in a span of ten days. Both petrol and diesel were hiked by Rs 6.40 per litre in the national capital last month.

Auto fuel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, crude oil prices seesawed on Friday ahead of a meeting of consuming nations to discuss a new release of emergency oil reserves alongside a huge planned release by the United States, news agency Reuters reported.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dipped 6 cents to $100.22 a barrel after trading as high as $101.75. The contract slumped 7 per cent on Thursday. Brent crude futures rose 5 cents to $104.76 a barrel, after dropping 5.6 per cent on Thursday, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Friday, April 1, 2022: