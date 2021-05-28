Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Petrol and diesel price today: After hitting new record highs on Thursday, petrol and diesel prices were steady across the country on Friday, May 28, 2021. The auto fuel prices had touched record highs on May 27, when petrol rose by 24 paise per litre while diesel inched up 29 paise in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 93.68 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 84.61. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 99.94, while diesel is retailing at Rs 91.87, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

So far in the month of May, the auto fuel prices have been hiked 14 times after oil marketing companies (OMCs) resumed their price revisions ending an 18-day hiatus that coincided with the assembly elections in key states.

With the recent hikes this month, petrol prices have already crossed the Rs 100-mark in several cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra including the capital cities – Bhopal and Jaipur, and now Mumbai too is on the verge of hitting the historic landmark.

Fuel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

The central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. Centre levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 a litre on diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices generally get revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, oil prices pushed higher on Friday, taking Brent to near $70 a barrel as firm US economic data and expectations of a strong rebound in global fuel demand in the third quarter underpinned the market, news agency Reuters reported earlier in the day.

Brent crude futures for July gained 32 cents (0.5 per cent) to $69.78 a barrel by 0610 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude for July was at $67.18 a barrel, up 33 cents (0.5 per cent), the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Friday, May 28, 2021: