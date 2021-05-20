Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Petrol and diesel price today: Prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged across the country for the second consecutive day on Thursday, May 20, 2021. The key fuel prices had touched record highs on May 18, when petrol rose by 27 paise per litre while diesel inched up 29 paise in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 92.85 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 83.51. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 99.14, while diesel is retailing at Rs 90.71, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

So far in this month, the auto fuel prices have been hiked 10 times after oil marketing companies (OMCs) resumed their price revisions ending an 18-day hiatus that coincided with the assembly elections in key states.

With the recent hikes this month, petrol rates have crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in several cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Last week Bhopal became the first state capital to have petrol hit the three-figure mark and now Mumbai too seems headed in that direction.

In India, the fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

The central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. Centre levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 a litre on diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices generally get revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, oil prices steadied on Thursday after a two-day slump, reflecting the world’s mixed economic recovery from the pandemic, with US demand expected to keep rising, while a second coronavirus wave raging in India has led to more curbs on movement, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude was up 18 cents (0.3 per cent) at $66.84 a barrel by 0527 GMT, having fallen 3 per cent on Wednesday. US oil gained 37 cents (0.6 per cent) to $63.73 a barrel, after a 3.3 per cent drop in the previous session, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Thursday, May 20, 2021: