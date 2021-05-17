Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Petrol and diesel price today: A day after hitting new record highs on Sunday, petrol and diesel prices were steady across the country on Monday, May 17, 2021. The auto fuel prices had touched record highs on May 16, when petrol rose by 24 paise per litre while diesel inched up 27 paise in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 92.58 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 83.22. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 98.88, while diesel is retailing at Rs 90.40, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

So far in this month, the auto fuel prices have been hiked nine times after oil marketing companies (OMCs) resumed their price revisions ending an 18-day hiatus that coincided with the assembly elections in key states.

With the recent hikes this month, petrol rates have already crossed the Rs 100-mark in several cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Last week Bhopal became the first state capital to have petrol hit the three-figure mark and now Mumbai too looks headed in that direction.

Fuel prices in India differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

The central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. Centre levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 a litre on diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices generally get revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, oil prices were mixed in a tight range on Monday after the recovery of a major US pipeline network eased concerns over supply, though fresh restrictions in Asia amid surging COVID-19 cases weighed on sentiment, news agency Reuters reported earlier in the day.

Brent crude oil futures were up 3 cents at $68.74 a barrel as of 0511 GMT, and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 8 cents (0.1 per cent) at $65.45, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Monday, May 17, 2021: