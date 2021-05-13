Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Petrol and diesel price today: After scaling new record highs in the past three days, petrol and diesel prices were steady across the country on Thursday, May 13, 2021. The auto fuel prices had touched record highs on May 12, when both petrol and diesel rose by 25 paise per litre each in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 92.05 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 82.61. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 98.36, while diesel is retailing at Rs 89.75, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

So far in this month, the auto fuel prices have been hiked seven times. The prices were hiked for four straight days last week which erased all the reduction in auto fuel rates that came during the four revisions between March 24 and April 15, after this, the retail rates were steady during the weekend (Saturday-Sunday) before resuming their upward journey from Monday.

The fuel prices were on a bull run during the January-February period and had earlier peaked at their previous record highs on February 27, after which the oil marketing companies (OMCs) went on a 24-day hiatus before cutting prices on March 24-25 and then on March 30. Thereafter, they again froze daily price revision for 15 days and reduced prices on April 15, after which prices remained steady for a period of 18 days until rising on May 4.

In India, fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

The central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. Centre levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 a litre on diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices generally get revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, oil prices fell on Thursday, pulling back from an eight-week high as concerns about the coronavirus crisis in India, the world’s third-biggest importer of crude, tempered a rally driven by IEA and OPEC predictions that demand is coming back strongly, news agency Reuters reported earlier in the day.

Brent crude was down 66 cents (1 per cent) at $68.66 a barrel by 0444 GMT, after gaining 1 per cent on Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was down 67 cents (1 per cent) to $65.41 a barrel, having risen 1.2 per cent in the previous session, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Thursday, May 13, 2021: