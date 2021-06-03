Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Petrol and diesel price today: Prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged across the country for the second consecutive day on Thursday, June 3, 2021. The key fuel prices had touched record highs on June 1, when petrol rose by 26 paise per litre while diesel inched up 23 paise in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 94.49 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 85.38. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 100.72, while diesel is retailing at Rs 92.69, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

So far in June, the auto fuel prices have been raised on only one occasion, however, they were hiked 16 times in May after oil marketing companies (OMCs) resumed their price revisions ending an 18-day hiatus that coincided with the assembly elections in key states.

Following the recent hikes in the past one month, petrol prices have already crossed the Rs 100-mark in several cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Bhopal became the first state capital to have petrol hit the three-figure mark followed by Jaipur and Mumbai.

Fuel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

The central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. Centre levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 a litre on diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices generally get revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, oil prices rose for a third day on Thursday on expectations of a surge in fuel demand later this year, particularly in the United States and Europe and China, at the same time major producers are maintaining supply discipline, news agency Reuters reported earlier in the day.

Brent crude futures were up 40 cents (0.6 per cent) at $71.75 a barrel by 0635 GMT, after earlier reaching the highest since September 2019. The international benchmark gained 1.6 per cent on Wednesday. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 34 cents (0.5 per cent) to $69.17 a barrel. Prices earlier rose to as much as $69.40, the most since October 2018, after gaining 1.5 per cent in the previous session, the report said.