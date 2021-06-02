Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Mumbai: An attendant of a fuel station works as petrol prices cross the 100 rupees/litre mark in Mumbai, Saturday, May 29, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Petrol and diesel price today: After rising for two successive days and hitting new record highs on Tuesday, petrol and diesel prices were steady across the country on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The auto fuel prices had touched record highs on June 1, when petrol rose by 26 paise per litre while diesel inched up 23 paise in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 94.49 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 85.38. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 100.72, while diesel is retailing at Rs 92.69, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

So far in June, the auto fuel prices have been raised on one occasion, however, they were hiked 16 times in May after oil marketing companies (OMCs) resumed their price revisions ending an 18-day hiatus that coincided with the assembly elections in key states.

Following the the recent hikes in the past one month, petrol prices have already crossed the Rs 100-mark in several cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Bhopal became the first state capital to have petrol hit the three-figure mark followed by Jaipur and Mumbai.

In India, the auto fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

The central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. Centre levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 a litre on diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices generally get revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, crude oil prices rose on Wednesday after OPEC and its allies stuck to their plan to cautiously bring back oil supply to the markets in June and July while expecting a robust recovery in demand in the United States and China, the world’s two biggest oil consumers, news agency Reuters reported.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 7 cents (0.10 per cent) to $67.79 as of 0500 GMT, extending a 2.1 per cent gain following the Memorial Day holiday in the United States on Monday. Prices rose to their highest since October 2018. Brent crude futures climbed 17 cents (0.24 per cent) to $70.42 a barrel, after rising 1.3 per cent overnight, when it hit its highest since March 8, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Wednesday, June 2, 2021: