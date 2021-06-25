Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Petrol and diesel price today: A day after hitting fresh record highs on Thursday, prices of petrol and diesel were unchanged across the country on Friday, June 25, 2021. The auto fuel prices had touched record highs on June 24, when petrol rose 26 paise per litre and diesel inched up 7 paise in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 97.76 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 88.30. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 103.89, while diesel is retailing at Rs 95.79, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

So far in June, the auto fuel prices have been raised on 13 occasions. Separately, they were hiked 16 times in the month of May after oil marketing companies (OMCs) resumed their price revisions ending an 18-day hiatus that coincided with the assembly elections in key states.

Following the ongoing hikes since May 4, the price of petrol has crossed the Rs 100-per-litre mark in nine states and union territories – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Ladakh, Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Odisha.

Last month, Bhopal became the first state capital to have petrol hit the three-figure mark followed by Jaipur and Mumbai and last week, Hyderabad and Bengaluru also joined this list. Now, Patna and Thiruvananthapuram are inching towards this psychological landmark with petrol retailing at Rs 99.80 and Rs 99.74 respectively. Auto fuel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels. OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates. Globally, crude oil prices rose on Friday, heading for a fifth straight week of gains, with demand growth seen outstripping supply on bets that OPEC+ producers will be cautious in returning more output to the market from August, news agency Reuters reported. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 8 cents (0.1 per cent) to $73.38 a barrel at 0216 GMT, headed for a 2.4 per cent gain for the week. Brent crude futures climbed 7 cents (0.1 per cent) to $75.63 a barrel, headed for a 2.9 per cent jump for the week. Both benchmark contracts hit their highest since October 2018 on Thursday, the report said. Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Friday, June 25, 2021: